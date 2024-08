DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported carjacking in Dayton.

>> Ohio officer facing murder charges in shooting death of pregnant Black woman

Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed the vehicle was reportedly taken at knifepoint at the Dollar Tree in the 1900 block of Wayne Avenue.

The carjacking was reported shortly after noon.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group