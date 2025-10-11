Man accused of threatening Ohio sheriff’s life

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio — A man accused of making death threats toward an Ohio sheriff has been arrested, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tyler Eschman, 30, of Zanesville, was arrested after an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

Eschman reportedly made threats against Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie’s life, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Authorities arrested Eschman on a warrant for a different incident.

Eschman was charged with intimidation and menacing by stalking, WBNS-10 TV reported.

He appeared in court on Friday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Those with information about these alleged crimes are asked to contact BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group