Man accused of threatening Ohio sheriff’s life

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio — A man accused of making death threats toward an Ohio sheriff has been arrested, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.
Tyler Eschman, 30, of Zanesville, was arrested after an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Eschman reportedly made threats against Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie’s life, WBNS-10 TV reported.
Authorities arrested Eschman on a warrant for a different incident.
Eschman was charged with intimidation and menacing by stalking, WBNS-10 TV reported.
He appeared in court on Friday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Those with information about these alleged crimes are asked to contact BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).
