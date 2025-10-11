1 hit, killed by car in Butler County; Authorities looking for driver

BUTLER COUNTY — Authorities are investigating after a male was hit and killed by a car in Butler County early Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Butler County deputies were called to the area of Reily Millville Road near Woodbine Road in Hanover Township for reports of a person hit by a car around 5:45 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 911 caller was driving east on Reily Millville in a van when they hit a male lying in the middle of the road, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

After speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence, investigators determined that the male was hit by an eastbound vehicle that left the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Butler County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Steven Poff at (513)-785-1218.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group