Man accused of threatening officers, causing SWAT standoff avoids jail

WEST CARROLLTON — A West Carrollton man who was taken into custody after threatening officers and an hours-long SWAT standoff earlier this year will avoid jail.

Michael Bagley, 58, was granted intervention in lieu of conviction this week, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents. This came as Bagley pleaded guilty to obstructing official business.

As part of the order, Bagley will have to enter into a treatment facility or program for at least a year, under the supervision of the Montgomery County Probation Services Department.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Bagley was taken into custody in May after an hours-long standoff at his home on King Cross Court.

On May 4, West Carrollton Police were called out to Kings Cross Court after a neighbor reported Bagley was “standing at the front door of his residence yelling about police and making statements about ‘sending them to their maker,’' according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

When officers got to the scene, they witnessed Bagley yelling loudly. After unsuccessfully trying to talk to him, they ordered Bagley to exit his home with his hands up. He responded “with threats towards police officers on scene.”

“At one point, he returned to the door with an object that appeared to be a handgun,” court documents stated.

At that point, the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit SWAT Team was called to respond.

After around eight hours after the initial call, Bagley came out of his home and was taken into custody.

When a search warrant was executed in his home, investigators found multiple firearms and ammunition.

