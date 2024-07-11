Man accused of stealing, using co-worker’s credit card formally charged

DAYTON — A man accused of stealing and using a co-worker’s credit has been formally charged.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local man indicted for knife attack recorded on Facebook Live

Terrell Seege, 23, was indicted Wednesday on two counts of identity fraud and a misdemeanor count of misuse of credit cards, according to a Montgomery County Grand Jury Report.

Englewood Police received a report in June of fraudulent transactions on a woman’s credit card. Seege is alleged of making several transactions using the victim’s card, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, he spent 60 days in jail for stabbing a man in a knife fight at an Englewood Kroger. He recorded it on Facebook Live.

Seege is not in custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for July 25.

