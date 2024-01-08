Local man indicted for knife attack recorded on Facebook Live

ENGLEWOOD — A man is facing charges in connection to a knife attack at a local Kroger.

Terrell Lashawn Seege, 22, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Monday on one count of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

On Dec. 29 around 9:15 p.m., Englewood officers were called to a fight at the Kroger on Union Boulevard, according to a statement of facts initially filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Officers found a man with a large open wound on the back of his right arm.

Others at the scene said that an unknown man wearing a mask jumped out of a car and attacked them with a knife.

While officers were interviewing people a man, later identified as Seege, began walking toward them and screaming, court documents allege.

Seege told officers that one of the people they were talking to broke his mom’s car window and he came over to fight them, but he denied having a knife on him.

He told officers he had a video of the incident as he went live on Facebook.

The video allegedly showed Seege with a knife and making statements to use it during the fight.

Officers noted it appeared that the people involved knew each other and the story about an unknown man wearing a mask was false.

Seege was arrested and taken to Montgomery County Jail where he remains in custody. He’s scheduled to be in court next on Jan. 11.









