Local man facing charges after knife attack recorded on Facebook Live

ENGLEWOOD — A man is facing charges in connection to a knife attack at a local Kroger.

Terrell Lashawn Seege, 22, was arraigned Tuesday in Vandalia Municipal Court for one count of felonious assault.

On Dec. 29 around 9:15 p.m., Englewood officers were called to a fight at the Kroger on Union Boulevard, according to a statement of facts.

Officers found a man with a large open wound on the back of his right arm.

Others at the scene said that an unknown man wearing a mask jumped out of a car and attacked them with a knife.

While officers were interviewing people a man began walking toward them and screaming, court documents allege.

The man was identified as Seege.

Seege told officers that one of the people they were talking to broke his mom’s car window and he came over to fight them.

He denied having a knife on him.

He told officers he had a video of the incident as he went live on Facebook.

The video allegedly showed Seege with a knife and making statements to use it during the fight.

Officers noted it appeared that the people involved knew each other and the story about an unknown man wearing a mask was false.

Seege was arrested and taken to Montgomery County Jail where he remains in custody.

He is due in court on Jan. 8.





