Dump truck overturns on I-70 in Huber Heights; 1 WB lane blocked

HUBER HEIGHTS — First responders are on the scene of a crash involving an overturned dump truck.

The crash was reported at approximately 11:37 a.m. on Interstate 70 westbound near the State Route 201 exit in Huber Heights.

>> Multiple people shot at Iowa high school; shooter identified, sheriff says

Images from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) show the truck on its side, partially hanging over the exit ramp. Whatever the truck was carrying appears to have fallen onto the exit ramp.

Police have the exit ramp to State Route 201 blocked off, according to ODOT. The right lane of westbound I-70 is closed.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Huber Heights Police & Fire dispatchers.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group