Police investigating shooting after person walks into hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton after a person walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

Around 1:31 a.m. a person walked into Grandview Hospital with a gunshot wound.

>> 1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after reported stabbing in Springfield

Dayton Police officers began investigating the shooting in the area of Otterbein Ave and Cornell Drive.

There were no immediate details on the condition of the victim. It is also unclear if a suspect is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update the story as new information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group