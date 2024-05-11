1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after reported stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — One person was hospitalized and one person is in custody after a reported stabbing in Springfield early Saturday morning.

Springfield Police were called out to a reported stabbing in the 900 block of South Center Street around 12:43 a.m.

According to a Springfield Police Sergeant, a 911 caller told dispatchers a man had knocked on his door claiming he was stabbed. The caller reportedly saw a lot of blood.

Care Flight was placed on standby but was later canceled.

The man was taken to the hospital by medics, but no immediate details were available on the severity and type of his injuries.

Springfield Police could not confirm is the man was actually stabbed, but confirmed that a woman was taken into custody concerning this incident.





