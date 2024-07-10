Man accused of stealing propane tanks from business formally charged

DAYTON — A man accused of stealing propane tanks from a business has been formally charged.

Curtis Wysong, 35, was indicted on Tuesday on one count of theft, vandalism, and failure to comply, according to a Montgomery County Grand Jury Report.

He is accused of cutting open a propane storage cage at a business on Detrick Street and stealing five propane tanks, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Wysong is alleged to have used this truck to pull open a fence at a business on Innovation Court and stole some items from vehicles.

Dayton Police attempted to stop his truck, but he fled from them.

Wysong is not in custody.

