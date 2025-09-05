Man accused of siphoning gas in Xenia arrested

XENIA — Police have made an arrest in a recent case of gas siphoning in Greene County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Xenia Police said they received multiple reports of gasoline theft from vehicles in the 200-300 block of E. Second Street.

News Center 7 reported on one case earlier this week. A family told Malik Patterson about waking up in a panic due to the smell of gas.

TRENDING STORIES:

It was later learned that the smell from coming from their car because someone drilled a hole through their gas tank in order to siphon fuel.

An investigation led police to identify the suspect as Kenneth Allen, 41.

Allen was arrested on September 4 and booked into the Greene County Jail, where he remains.

He’s facing charges of theft and criminal damaging, according to Xenia Police.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group