Man accused of shooting, killing man pleads guilty

DAYTON — A man accused of shooting and killing a man in July 2023 has pleaded guilty.
James Hughes, 34, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges including involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under a disability, according to court documents.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton Police responded in the early hours of July 29 to the Desoto Bass Apartments where they found a man identified as Melchizedek Israel-Miller.
They found the victim shot in the back of the head.
U.S. Marshals arrested Hughes in September 2023.
He faces up to 16 ½ years in prison, plus three years for a firearm specification to be served first, court documents said.
Hughes is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
