Dayton man indicted, accused of deadly July shooting

DAYTON — A man accused of shooting and killing a man in July has been formally charged.

James Hughes, 34, of Dayton was indicted in connection to the shooting death of Melchizedec Isreal‐Miller in July.

Montgomery County Grandy Jury indicted Hughes on charges of murder, felonious assault with a deadly weapon, felonious assault causing serious physical harm, and having weapons under disability, according to court records.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect in July homicide in Dayton arrested by U.S. Marshals

In the early morning hours of July 29 Dayton police were called to DeSoto Bass apartments where they found Israel-Miller dead.

Israel-Miller was found with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.

After an investigation, Hughes was determined to be a suspect in the crime.

He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals earlier this month.

He is now in custody of the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

He is set to be arraigned Sept. 21.

