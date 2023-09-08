Suspect in July homicide in Dayton arrested by U.S. Marshals

DAYTON — A man accused of shooting and killing a man in July has been arrested by U.S. Marshals.

James Christopher Hughes was arrested by Marshals Friday, a spokesperson for Dayton police said.

Last month a warrant was issued for Hughes’ arrest by Dayton police on charges of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability.

He is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Melchizedec D. Israel-Miller at the Desoto Bass housing complex on July 29.

Hughes is in custody of the Montgomery County Jail and his arrest location is listed as Dayton, according to online jail records.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

