Man accused of sexually abusing 2 young kids in ‘heinous’ case indicted, also facing federal case

CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County man is facing state and federal cases after allegedly raping two very young children.

Marcus Davis was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on four counts of rape this week, according to court records.

News Center 7 was in court on Friday morning as Davis appeared by video for his arraignment. There, prosecutors divulged just how bad Davis’ alleged actions were.

“It’s possibly the most heinous case that I’ve seen in a long time,” Alice DeWine, Clark County Assistant Prosecutor said.

Prosecutors said the crimes happened between February 2022 and October 2023. During that period, Davis allegedly sexually assaulted an infant child and a two-year-old child, both of whom were known to him.

During his hearing on state charges, prosecutors and the judge revealed Davis is being held in jail without bond for a separate federal case.

“This is a case that Springfield Police investigated in connection with the Secret Service,” DeWine said.

When News Center 7′s John Bedell asked DeWine about the nature of Davis’ federal case, she said she wasn’t “privy to all the details regarding that.”

Springfield Police declined to comment on their investigation and the nature of the federal probe when News Center 7 reached out on Friday.

Our team also emailed the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Secret Service this week to ask about the federal case. A DOJ spokesperson responded saying, “There are no federal court filings on the public docket” for Davis, likely meaning the case is sealed. They added that they are “unable to comment outside of our public court docket.”

As for his state case in Clark County, prosecutors told News Center 7 what the ages of the children and the sexually violent predator specification on each count could mean for Davis’ potential punishment if he’s convicted.

“He could be sentenced to life without parole for these crimes,” DeWine said.





