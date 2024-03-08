Walmart employee stabs customer at Ohio store, police say

CLERMONT COUNTY — A Walmart employee stabbed a person inside the store Thursday, according to our media partners in Cincinnati WCPO-9 TV.

>> Mother of girl missing for several weeks is charged with selling her

Around 7:45 p.m., Pierce Township police responded to reports of a stabbing at a Walmart on East Ohio Pike in Clermont County, WCPO-9 reported.

The suspect and victim know each other and got into an argument inside the store, police said.

As they were arguing, the employee pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach, WCPO-9 reported.

>> Man who tried to kidnap 3-year-old from RiverScape MetroPark avoids prison time

The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and had surgery. They are expected to be okay.

The Walmart employee was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

News Center 7 is working to learn the identity of the Walmart employee.

©2024 Cox Media Group