Man accused of quick-change scam at local clothing store; do you recognize him?

BEAVERCREEK — Police in Beavercreek are looking to identify a man accused of running a scam at a local clothing store.

The reported scam happened at Nordstrom Rack on March 8.

Police said the man went to the store and selected $2,148 worth of merchandise.

“He then approached a register and provided $2,200 in cash before asking to see the money again and executing a quick-change scam,” police shared in a social media post. “He left the store without paying $1,148 of the balance.”

Police said he later returned the items at another Nordstrom Rack store.

If you have any information about the man or the case, please contact Officer Prendergast at (937) 426-1225 ext. 163 or prendergastm@beavercreekohio.gov.

