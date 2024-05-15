Man accused of prompting SWAT standoff, firing shots in Harrison Twp. takes plea deal

HARRISON TWP. — A man faces up to 16 years in prison after prompting a SWAT standoff in Harrison Township in February.

John Duke, 37, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Duke also pleaded guilty to a felonious assault charge he was facing when the standoff took place.

News Center 7 originally reported that on Feb. 1, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 5100 block of Embassy Place for reports of a domestic dispute.

They cleared the scene but were later called back around 7 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man indicted, accused of prompting SWAT standoff, firing shots in Harrison Twp.

When deputies returned to the scene they saw a man, who they recognized as someone they had arrested a few months ago, shooting a gun outside the apartment, Chief Deputy Matt Haines told News Center 7.

Deputies recognized Duke from a previous arrest and knew it was illegal for him to own that gun.

Duke was sentenced to electronic home monitoring at the time for his previous crime.

Deputies surrounded the home and asked Duke to surrender, but said he refused.

SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were called, but Duke continued to not surrender.

Deputies eventually used tear gas to get Duke out.

When deputies searched the home they allegedly found a handgun hidden with a child’s bassinet mattress and cocaine.

He is set to be sentenced on May 22.





©2024 Cox Media Group