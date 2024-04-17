Man accused of hitting someone with baseball bat in Dayton facing charges

DAYTON — A man is facing charges after being accused of hitting someone with a baseball last week in Dayton.

Donald Stanley, 64, was charged in Dayton Municipal Court on Tuesday with one count of felonious assault, according to court documents.

He is accused of hitting another man in the arm and ribs with a baseball as he was helping move a woman out of an apartment on Chardon Court on April 12.

Stanley is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $25,000 bond, online jail records indicate.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

