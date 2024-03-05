Man accused of hitting his daughter with truck before police crash, shooting facing new charges

TROTWOOD — The man accused of hitting his daughter with his truck before leading police on a chase that ended in a crash and shootout is facing additional charges.

James Skirvin, 54, of Florida, was indicted Tuesday on six counts of felonious assault on a police officer and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, vehicular assault, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and aggravated possession of drugs, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office.

James Skirvin (Montgomery County Jail)

The charges stem from the events of January 8. On that day, Trotwood police and medics were dispatched to Voyager Village mobile home park on a report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 35-year-old woman who had been sitting on a bench near the park office when Skirvin hit her with his pickup truck. As previously reported, it was revealed the woman was his daughter.

Further investigation determined Skirvin and the woman had been in an argument and she had walked away. Skirvin got into his truck and drove towards her, hitting both her and destroying the park bench.

As officers were investigating, Skirvin allegedly drove through the park, pointing a firearm at the officers and others. He then left the park and a police chase began.

The chase made it onto US 35 and ended at the intersection of Liscum Drive when Skirvin crashed his truck head-on into a Trotwood Police Officer’s Michael Richardson cruiser. The truck ended up on top of his cruiser, which Richardson was inside at the time of the crash.

Richardson was critically injured in the crash.

“I’m glad to say, and thank God, that he is home. He’s recovering. He still has a long way to go, but they tell me today that he’s even going into the Trotwood Police Department several days a week to add and do whatever work he can there,” Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said on Tuesday.

After a shootout with police, Skirvin was taken into custody and taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He’s since been released and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Skirvin was previously indicted last month on one count of felonious assault and domestic violence for the alleged attack on his daughter.

If he’s convicted on all these charges, Skirvin faces decades in prison.

“Total maximum consecutive terms that this defendant is looking at is about 75 years,” Heck said.

Skirvin remains in jail without bond and is scheduled to be in court next on March 12.





