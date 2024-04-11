Man accused of deadly shooting at Dayton bar taken into custody

DAYTON — The man accused of a deadly shooting at a Dayton bar last month has been taken into custody Thursday.

Deniro Barker, 32, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) and the Dayton Police Department, according to a spokesperson for DPD. He was arrested just after 12:00 p.m., online jail records indicated.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dead after shooting near Dayton bar, police say

Barker was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The charges are in connection to the shooting death of Aaron Tigner, 28, last month at Partners in the 400 block of Patterson Road.

>> Flames, smoke pour from business near German Township; Firefighters on scene

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported on March 9 around 1:30 a.m.

When officers got on the scene, they found Tigner suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

Tigner left behind six daughters.

©2024 Cox Media Group