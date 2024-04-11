Flames, smoke pour from Germantown business; Firefighters on scene

GERMANTOWN — Multiple fire crews are reportedly on the scene of a fire that broke out at a Germantown business.

Firefighters were called to respond to the fire at Adkins Auto Salvage in the 8400 block of Upper Miamisburg Road, according to initial reports.

The Miami Valley Fire District posted a photo of the fire on Facebook showing heavy flames and smoke pouring from the business.

News Center 7 crew on scene reports seeing at least five fire trucks responding.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

