Man accused of causing deadly Montgomery County crash indicted

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — A man accused of causing a crash that killed one and injured two others has been formally charged.

Cristian Jesus Villajuarez-Castillio, 20, of Middletown was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

On Aug. 5 German Township police were called to a head-on crash on State Route 4 between Eby Road and Butler County Line.

The driver of one of the cars, later identified as 24-year-old Kelsey Slivinski, died from her injuries.

Slivinksi’s 9-year-old son and a passenger in the car were also injured in the crash.

Prosecutors said evidence and eyewitness accounts allegedly showed that Castillio was driving erratically before the crash.

An investigation also revealed he had no driver’s license, was driving over 80 miles per hour and was also found to be living in the United States illegally, prosecutors said.

News Center 7 previously spoke to Slivinksi’s sister, Kaley, who said she wants justice for her sister.

“I want him to spend the rest of his life in prison. My sister was 24. She has a son. She had a whole life ahead of her. . . . If I cannot get justice, I will never rely on the system ever again. That’s my biggest fear,” She said.

Castillio is in custody of the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be arranged Oct. 12.





