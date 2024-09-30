Man accused of attacking Ohio band on stage indicted

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of attacking a band on stage last month has been indicted.

Joshua Baitt was indicted on charges of vandalism and assault, WOIO reported.

Members of the Kings of Revelry band were on stage in Roaming Shores when Baitt rushed the stage, according to Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputies.

Two band members were injured during the incident, WOIO reported.

The band and audience members held down Baitt until deputies arrived.

Baitt was taken to the hospital and then was released and arrested the next day.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by friends of the band to help replace broken instruments and equipment.

