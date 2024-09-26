Man accused of attacking 60-year-old woman in Ohio store bathroom

HILLIARD — A 26-year-old Ohio man is facing a felony kidnapping charge after allegedly assaulting a 60-year-old woman in a bathroom.

The Hilliard Division of Police said the woman incident took place last Friday at the At Home store in Mill Run.

According to police, the woman entered the restroom at the retail store and moments later she was attacked by a man later identified as Mohamed Camara, 26, of Columbus.

“The woman fought back and was able to get the attention of her family, who ran to her assistance, called 911, and held Camara until our officers arrived,” the police department said.

Camara was charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and is currently in Franklin County Jail. The police department said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

“This victim did everything right. She fought back hard, she loudly called for help, and she’s doing a great job assisting with our investigation,” the police department said.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Brandon Long at blong@hilliardohio.gov

