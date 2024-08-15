Man accused of accused of gouging out security guard’s eye granted third psychological evaluation

DAYTON — A jury trial has been pushed back for the man accused of beating a woman and blinding her during an attack.

In November 2023, James Fickling entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

News Center 7 learned Thursday that a doctor will evaluate him for a third time.

The most recent evaluation was ordered just days before the trial was supposed to start.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Gloria Courtney was working as a security guard when she was nearly beaten to death and blinded in the attack in October 2023.

Prosecutors say Fickling walked into the Premier Health building in downtown Dayton where Courtney was working, pulled the fire alarm, and assaulted her.

“I could tell something was wrong the minute I laid eyes on him,” Courtney said.

