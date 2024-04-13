Decision made on competency of man accused of gouging out security guard’s eye

DAYTON — A man who allegedly attacked a 66-year-old security guard and gouged out her eyes has been found competent to stand trial.

In November 2023, James Fickling entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Since then two competency evaluations have been ordered.

Fickling is facing counts of felonious assault, kidnapping, attempt to commit felonious assault, assault on a firefighter, assault on a police officer, obstructing official business, inducing panic, and menacing.

He’s accused of a gruesome attack on Oct. 21, 2023.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mental evaluation ordered for man accused of gouging out security guard’s eye

He allegedly went into the Premier Health Building on N. Main Street, stripped off all of his clothes except his shirt, and pulled a fire alarm. From there, he knocked the building’s security guard, previously identified by her daughter as Gloria Courtney, unconscious with jumping knee strikes.

Fickling has been accused of gouging out the guard’s eye and damaging the other, leaving her permanently blind.

Most of the attack was caught on security cameras. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. described the video as like “watching a horror movie.”

When Dayton firefighters responded, Fickling allegedly attacked them. Police previously said he dug his fingers into one firefighter’s eye socket, scratching his cornea.

He also allegedly bit one firefighter in the leg.

Heck previously told News Center 7 that Fickling was believed to be under the influence of fentanyl and heroin at the time of the attack.

Fickling is due next in court on April 25.









©2024 Cox Media Group