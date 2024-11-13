Detectives investigating after male shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — A male is recovering after a shooting near downtown Dayton Monday night.

A spokesperson with the Dayton Police Department said a male showed up at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound before 9:10 p.m.

The victim told police that the shooting occurred at W. Riverview Avenue and Salem Avenue.

This shooting remains under investigation by Dayton Police Department detectives, the spokesperson said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

