Major utility company looking to raise rates for thousands of customers

MIAMI VALLEY — Some people could see a significant increase in their utility bills in the Miami Valley by next summer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, CenterPoint Energy and AES Ohio have proposed rate increases.

TRENDING STORIES:

CenterPoint wants to increase its rates by $23 a month, which would be an additional $270 a year.

Officials from the company say they are seeking a rate increase through the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to compensate for their growth.

“We have spent $830 million on our infrastructure there. What that means in terms of investment, has been a replacement of pipelines. Also, expansions to our service lines in that area. So, serves the continued growth to our residential and business in the Ohio area,” CenterPoint Energy spokesperson Alyssia Oshodi said.

CenterPoint Energy’s proposal was filed in September.

AES Ohio filed a proposal on Wednesday to increase the average residential consumer rate by $22 a month.

“The investments also supported economic development and increasing customer demand for electricity that are delivering record new jobs to our area,” AES Ohio said in a statement.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and the Ohio Consumer’s Counsel look over any rate increase proposals filed by utility companies.

According to the Ohio Consumer Counsel, a public hearing is the next step.

“When you file a public comment in a rate case, it becomes a part of the evidence. It’s a part of the record and the five commissioners are required to consider that as they make their decision. So the public comments are very important,” Ohio Consumer’s Counsel J.P. Blackwood said.

Following the hearing, Ohio’s Utility Commission has 275 days to approve or deny the utility company’s proposal.

The last time AES Ohio requested a rate increase was in 2020. CenterPoint Energy previously requested an increase in 2018.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



