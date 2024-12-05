Major intersection closed due to power line, transformer down in Clark County

CLARK/CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A major intersection is closed in Clark County Thursday morning.
A power line and transformer are down on State Route 4 at the Clark/Champaign County line.
It has closed both directions of State Route 4, Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers told News Center 7.
There is no word on when State Route 4 will reopen.
We will update this story.
