Major intersection closed due crash, icy conditions reported

DAYTON — A major intersection is closed due to a crash and possible icy conditions in Dayton.

Officers and medics responded at 7:54 a.m. to Wagner Ford and Loop Roads on reports of a crash.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that Wagner Ford is closed at Webster Street.

Initial scanner traffic indicated there were possible icy conditions in the area.

We will update this story.

