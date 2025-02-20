Major intersection closed due crash, icy conditions reported

DAYTON — A major intersection is closed due to a crash and possible icy conditions in Dayton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers and medics responded at 7:54 a.m. to Wagner Ford and Loop Roads on reports of a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Over 100 schools delayed, closed due to slippery roads this morning
- ‘It’s extremely sad;’ Neighbor speaks out after deadly officer-involved shooting
- Woman found dead after house fire in Montgomery County
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that Wagner Ford is closed at Webster Street.
Initial scanner traffic indicated there were possible icy conditions in the area.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group