Evacuation ends after ‘major’ gas leak in New Lebanon neighborhood

NEW LEBANON — UPDATE: 1 p.m.

The evacuation order has been lifted and residents can now return home.

Crews on scene said the gas leak has been sealed and repairs are now underway.

Update - The evacuation has ended and residents may return home. If you smell gas please contact one of the gas company... Posted by New Lebanon Police Department - OH on Thursday, September 26, 2024

INITIAL REPORT:

Residents in a New Lebanon neighborhood are being told to evacuate due to a “major” gas leak.

The New Lebanon Police Department said in a social media post that there is a major gas leak on Hazelhurst Street between Lawson Avenue and Rosetta Street.

“If you live on Hazelhurst, or on Holderman between Lawson and 491 Holderman please evacuate your residence and the area,” the police department said.

The council chambers at the village offices have been opened as a shelter for those affected, the police department said.

