Lyft driver accused of kidnapping child arrested at Ohio fire station

AKRON, Ohio — A Lyft driver accused of kidnapping a nearly 2-year-old girl in Ohio was arrested last Friday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Akron police, Steven Moore, 52, and the child’s mother reportedly got into a fight as he was driving the pair.

TRENDING STORIES:

Moore allegedly stopped the car near Arlington Street and Triplett Boulevard and sped away after the mother got out, WOIO-19 reported.

When police arrived on scene, dispatchers told them that the Lyft driver had taken the child to a nearby fire station.

Officers went to the firehouse and found the child unharmed, according to WOIO-19.

Moore was arrested at the firehouse on kidnapping and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Akron police said officers found a drug-related instrument inside the car.

Moore was booked into the Summit County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



