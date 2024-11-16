‘Lots of excitement;’ Downtown Dayton Christmas tree officially in place

DOWNTOWN DAYTON — The holiday season is officially coming to Downtown Dayton, as the annual Christmas tree has been put into place.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m., Downtown Dayton is gearing up for the holiday season.

This year’s Christmas tree came from Tipp City, and the process of getting it to Dayton takes all year long.

Lynn Robertson, the Events Manager for the Downtown Dayton Partnership says they start planning in January.

This year, they had 15 submissions for possible trees. The winner was a 55-foot Blue Spruce from Tipp City.

“It’s been here for about 40 years. The owner built the house 40 years ago, and he planted the tree when it was about one or two feet tall,” Robertson said.

It takes a lot of coordination to get the tree from Tipp City all the way to Downtown, including a crane, a flatbed, and even a police escort.

The crane crew gets into place, carefully cuts the tree, and lowers it onto the flatbed. Then it heads downtown.

The tree was brought Downtown yesterday, was put in it’s stand, and fluffed up. Then crews begin the process of putting on over 50,000 lights.

“It pretty much marks the beginning of the season, so lots of excitement surrounding it. Can’t wait to see all the smiling faces and all the activities,” Robertson said.

