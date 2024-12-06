‘A lot has changed;’ Community coming together to support grocery store

DAYTON — A community-owned grocery store designed to combat a food desert in Dayton is struggling to keep the doors open.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Gem City Market opened at 324 Salem Avenue in Dayton three years ago.

The market saw around 3,000 shoppers per week when it first opened, but now they only see about 2,200.

Board member Sheena Johnson told News Center 7 that the market isn’t the same as it used to be.

“A lot of them saw some of the issues we were having opening up. We just want to get them to come and see that a lot has changed in four years, for everyone,” Johnson said.

Part of the problem is that some items cost about $1 more compared to other grocery stores.

Board members say the prices are higher due to its accessibility.

“The store has products in your neighborhood and so you’re paying gas prices to travel somewhere else,” Johnson said.

News Center 7 talked to shoppers who heard the market needs community support.

“Just heard the plea to go out and support the city market and I wanted to do my part,” James Keys said.

Keys said he wants to help make a difference.

“My goal now is to share the word. Hey go to Gem City Market, stop by, talk to the manager, and see how we can support our neighborhood,” Keys said.

Gem City Market will celebrate its fourth anniversary in May.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

