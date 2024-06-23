Longtime educator named new superintendent at Northeastern Local Schools

CLARK COUNTY — A longtime educator has been named the new Northeastern Local School District (NELSD) superintendent.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Consultant firm selected for Northeastern Local Schools in superintendent search

The NELSD Board of Education approved the hiring of Jack Fisher Thursday to be the district’s new superintendent, according to a NELSD spokesperson.

He previously worked at the Lynchburg-Clay Local School District.

Fisher replaces Steve Linson, who was the interim president following the resignation of Dr. John Kronour.

>>RELATED: Long-time employee named interim superintendent of Clark County school district

As News Center 7 reported back in March, Linson took over after Kronour left to take a position with the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Linson served as interim superintendent through the end of the school year.

Fisher will begin his transition this summer, the district said.

“I am honored to be selected as the Superintendent for the Northeastern Local School District,” he said in a statement. “I appreciate the Board’s diligence and integrity during the entire search process. I am anxious to get started in supporting all students and all staff in the district.”

He officially starts on August 1.

©2024 Cox Media Group