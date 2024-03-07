Long-time employee named interim superintendent of Clark County school district

SPRINGFIELD — A long-time employee has been named interim superintendent of a Clark County school district.

The Northeastern Local School (NELSD) Board of Education approved Steve Linson to be the interim superintendent following the resignation of superintendent Dr. John Kronour, according to a district spokesperson.

Linson’s appointment is effective on April 2 through the end of the 2023-24 school year while the board conducts its search for the next superintendent.

“As a proud graduate of Northeastern High School and a long-time employee of the district, I am deeply honored to step in as the interim superintendent,” he said. “This district has always held a special place in my heart, and I am committed to serving our students, staff, and community during this transitional period. I look forward to working together as we search for the next superintendent to lead NELSD into a bright future.”

Linson is a Northeastern High School graduate and has been with the NELSD for 23 years and worked in education for 30 years.

He has served as Pupil Services Director for the school district.

The NELSD Board of Education says it will begin a search for its next superintendent soon and will provide a timeline and information on how the community can participate.

