Consultant firm selected for Northeastern Local Schools in superintendent search

SPRINGFIELD — A Clark County school district has selected a consultant firm to lead the search for its next superintendent.

The Northeastern Local School District announced that K-12 Business Consulting, Inc. will lead the search, according to a spokesperson.

“Building on our positive past experiences with K-12 Business Consulting, Inc., the Board selected them to lead our superintendent search after meeting with other firms,” said Jeff Yinger, Board President.

K-12 Business Consluting, Inc. is a firm with experience in educational leadership recruitment as well as being “renowned for its commitment to finding the best candidates to meet the unique needs of Ohio’s public school districts,” the spokesperson said.

News Center 7 previously reported last March that Steve Linson was named interim superintendent following the resignation of Dr. John Kronour.

Kronour left to take a position with the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Linson will serve as interim superintendent through the end of the 2023-24 school year.

The Northeastern Local School District Board will host a special meeting Thursday night at 7 p.m. to begin the superintendent search process.

