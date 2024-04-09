Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire in Dayton on Monday.

Around 11 p.m. Dayton Fire Department was called to the 400 block of Burleigh Avenue for reports of a fire, according to initial reports.

Initial scanner traffic reports that heavy smoke and flames showing from a one-story home.

Photos sent in by an iWitness7 viewer show multiple fire crews on the scene.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.





