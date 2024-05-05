Officers investigating after 1 shot in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers are investigating after a person was shot in Dayton early Sunday morning.
>>Several officers investigating in Oregon District in Dayton
Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched before 4 a.m. to the 100 block of E. Hillcrest Avenue on initial reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
We are working to learn the person’s condition as well as any suspects related to the shooting.
