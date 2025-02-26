Logistics company to layoff 50-plus employees from area facility

URBANA — A global logistics company will lay off 50 area employees at the end of April.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kuehne + Nagel Inc. will cease operations with Honeywell on April 30, 2025, resulting in the termination of all employees working on the account at its facility in Urbana, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kuehne + Nagel Inc. will be firing 57 employees and said there is a total of 50 employees at the facility.

All employees impacted will be notified by Feb. 28, the notice stated.

Kuehne + Nagel is a global transport and logistics company based in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

We will continue to follow this story

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group