Logistics company to layoff 50-plus employees from area facility

URBANA — A global logistics company will lay off 50 area employees at the end of April.
Kuehne + Nagel Inc. will cease operations with Honeywell on April 30, 2025, resulting in the termination of all employees working on the account at its facility in Urbana, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
Kuehne + Nagel Inc. will be firing 57 employees and said there is a total of 50 employees at the facility.
All employees impacted will be notified by Feb. 28, the notice stated.
Kuehne + Nagel is a global transport and logistics company based in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
