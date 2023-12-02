Local

Logan County teenager dies of injuries in single-vehicle crash, sheriff's office reports

By WHIO Staff
STOKES TWP., Logan County — A 17-year-old driver has died of injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle crash Friday night, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nolan Purk, a resident of Lakeview village in Logan County, was headed east on Township Road 240 when the 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup he was driving went off the south side of the road and struck a tree, according to the preliminary traffic crash report filed with the sheriff’s office.

The accident occurred about 7:30 p.m.

sheriff’s investigators estimated the truck’s speed was 80 mph, according to the report, which indicated the posted speed limit was 55 mph.

Purk suffered serious injuries and was taken to Mary Rutan Hospital, then to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

That is where he died early Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.



