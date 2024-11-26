Family-owned pharmacy opens in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A family-owned grocery chain that has served the Miami Valley for almost 75 years is now opening a pharmacy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Nick Foley was there for the Dot’s Pharmacy’s grand opening in south Montgomery County.

TRENDING STORIES:

Joanne and Brian Jelly have been Dot’s customers for years.

“They have the best meat department and I like a lot of other things like the fried chicken,” Joanne Jelly said.

Now, the Centerville Dot’s has prescription medication as well.

Kyle Fields will run the pharmacy after owning and operating a pharmacy in Waynesville for more than 15 years.

“For an independent to find another independent with the space, it was kind of a perfect storm, along with the pharmacy desert that’s kind of being created here in South Dayton. We know there’s a need for customer service and in the pharmacy space,” Fields said.

Fields says that with many recent pharmacy closings, he believes Dot’s Pharmacy opening will help the community.

“So many are closing now, it would be great to have a new one,” Brian Jelly said.

While the pharmacy has been open since April, it has taken time to get the insurance requirements in place. According to Fields, if all goes well in Centerville, there could be another pharmacy opening.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



