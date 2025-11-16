Local woman wins big with $10 scratch-off ticket

DAYTON — A local woman won thousands of dollars after buying a $10 scratch-off ticket in Dayton, according to the Ohio Lottery.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
She bought the Holiday Cash Vault scratch-off ticket at the AM-PM store at 3700 W 3rd Street in Dayton.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man dead, woman seriously injured after police chase ends in crash in Shelby County
- Man taken into custody after reportedly breaking into Miamisburg home
- WATCH: Man with felony warrant in Ohio throws dog at deputies, tries to avoid arrest
The Ohio Lottery said she won $50,000, but will take home approximately $36,437.50 due to taxes.
Players have a 1 in 3.50 chance of winning with this $10 ticket.
As of Nov. 13, there are three $500,000 top prizes and eight $50,000 prizes remaining, according to the Ohio Lottery.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group