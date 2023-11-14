Local state senator announces he’s running for Congress in 2024

MIAMISBURG — Current Ohio Sen. Niraj Antani R-Miamisburg announced today he is running for Ohio Congress.

Yesterday, News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke with Antani in an exclusive interview about his announcement to not seek reelection for State Senator.

Tuesday morning Antani announced in a social media post and a press release that he would be running for Congress in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District.

“Current Congressman Brad Wenstrup has served southern Ohio with honor in Congress and as a combat surgeon in the Army and I wish him well as he announced his retirement,” Anatani said in a post.

Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District spans 16 counties across about 150 miles in Southern Ohio.

Antani told News Center 7′s Bedell he will be serving out his full term through December 31, 2024.

I am incredibly excited to announce I am running for Congress in 2024!



Current Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-2) has served southern Ohio with honor in Congress and as a combat surgeon in the Army and I wish him well as he announced his retirement. MORE: pic.twitter.com/slR1CEnNFJ — Niraj Antani (@NirajAntani) November 14, 2023

