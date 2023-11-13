Local state senator announces he is not seeking reelection

MIAMISBURG — Ohio Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, announced Monday that he is not seeking reelection to the state Senate.

In an exclusive interview with News Center 7′s John Bedell, Antani said he will be serving out his full term through December 31, 2024.

Antani told News Center 7 there are a lot of things that need to get done over the next 13 months.

“Inflation is still hurting Ohioans, I think that there’s a workforce issue that we still need to work on,” Antani said. “Obviously, the drug epidemic continues to kill and there’s a lot of work to be done, and I’ll be running through the finish lines.”

Antani said he was grateful for his supporters over the years.

“I just want to say thank you, to my constituents, to my supporters for the steadfast and strong support over the years,” Antani said. “Truly, I’ve worked hard every day to make the American dream, a reality for every single person in my district and across Ohio, and I’m just so grateful for the last nine years and the 10 years that I will end up serving the community. And I’m just very, very grateful.”

