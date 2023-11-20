Local sheriff’s office increases traffic enforcement for upcoming holiday weekend

MIAMI COUNTY — As Thanksgiving is approaching quickly, one local sheriff’s office will be increasing patrol over the holiday weekend.

>> 2-year-old pulls gun from mom’s purse, fires shot inside Ohio Walmart

Starting Wednesday, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office will station extra deputies, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

These deputies will work to limit crashes on Miami County roadways starting Wednesday, Nov. 22 until Sunday, Nov. 26.

The additional enforcement will focus on locating and removing impaired drivers, seatbelt enforcement, speeders, stop sign violators and other infractions that cause crashes, Duchak said.

The deputies will be working across various time frames and throughout the county to make sure everyone has a safe Thanksgiving.

>> Rosalynn Carter: Funeral for former first lady set for Nov. 29

According to Duchak, the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has frequently seen an increase in crashes, including crashes where at least one driver is impaired.

The sheriff’s office urges motorists to have a designated driver if they choose to drink.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office to fund this extra enforcement.

©2023 Cox Media Group