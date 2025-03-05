Local self-serve tap house now closed

WEST CARROLLTON — A local self-serve tap house is now closed.

The Slap’n Lizard announced on social media that it permanently closed its doors for the final time earlier this week.

“With heavy hearts, we announce that The Slap’N Lizard Tap House will be permanently closing its doors on March 4, 2025,” they said in a Facebook post.

It opened in July 2023 at the 2000 block of S. Alex Road in West Carrollton, according to its website.

The tap house’s menu featured “a diverse range of culinary delights from pizza to burgers and wings to salads.”

“We are deeply grateful for the support of our amazing customers and cherish every moment we’ve shared,” Slap’N Lizard owners said.

