Local school levy fails, recount scheduled

HUBER HEIGHTS — After weeks, the results for a local school levy are in.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Voters rejected the 6.9 mill property tax levy that would benefit Huber Heights City Schools.
Three votes made the difference.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 10-month-old K-9 puppy finds missing 5-year-old girl
- NATO: What you need to know; Road closures, detours, and parking
- Local man dead after car overturns, hits ditch
Initial election results indicated that voters had passed the levy by just 10 votes.
Due to the final results being so close, a recount has been scheduled for June 5 at 9 a.m.
Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Jason Enix previously told News Center 7 the district is prepared to cut more than $7 million of its budget if the levy doesn’t pass.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group