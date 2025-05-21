Local school levy fails, recount scheduled

HUBER HEIGHTS — After weeks, the results for a local school levy are in.

Voters rejected the 6.9 mill property tax levy that would benefit Huber Heights City Schools.

Three votes made the difference.

Initial election results indicated that voters had passed the levy by just 10 votes.

Due to the final results being so close, a recount has been scheduled for June 5 at 9 a.m.

Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Jason Enix previously told News Center 7 the district is prepared to cut more than $7 million of its budget if the levy doesn’t pass.

